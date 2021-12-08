37,072 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,141. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.