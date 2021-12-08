3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.10. 3M reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

3M stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.