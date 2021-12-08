$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

