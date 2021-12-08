$4.48 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.86. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

