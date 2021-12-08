428,280 Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of DHI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.