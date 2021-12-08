$459.45 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $459.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.