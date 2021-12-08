$459.45 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $459.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.