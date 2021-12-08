$5.24 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $5.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $507.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $510.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

