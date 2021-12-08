$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report $56.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $205.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $546.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.28.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 231.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 180,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 24.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 734.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

