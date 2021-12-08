$59.15 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $206.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.90 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $291.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

