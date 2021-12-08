$6.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.48. 934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

