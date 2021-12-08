$6.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $8.88. Charter Communications reported earnings of $5.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $22.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.68 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $31.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,703,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $650.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.02. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

