$63.18 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.70 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $55.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.09 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $366.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

