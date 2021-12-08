$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

