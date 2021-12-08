7 Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

7 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SVNAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. 7 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of 7 Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. 7 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.