$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $25.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

