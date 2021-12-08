$830.66 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $830.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.17 million to $862.30 million. Valvoline posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VVV stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.