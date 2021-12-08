$84.19 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.