84,869 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 414.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

