8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.