$922.63 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $922.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.00 million and the lowest is $915.60 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average is $258.85. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 95.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 22.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.