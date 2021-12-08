$97.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $97.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.75 million to $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $386.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

