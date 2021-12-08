$974.95 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $974.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.90 million and the lowest is $973.00 million. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

GMS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. GMS has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

In other GMS news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,509 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

