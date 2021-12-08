$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to post sales of $99.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.43 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OPFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

