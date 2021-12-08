A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Acquires 29 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($200.74).

Shares of BAG traded down GBX 2.13 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 526.87 ($6.99). The company had a trading volume of 83,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,848. The firm has a market cap of £590.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.69) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

