A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Down 3.7%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 34,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 808,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,228 shares of company stock worth $30,124,549 over the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

