AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 278,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,841. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. AAON has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $83.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,565 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

