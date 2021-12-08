Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

