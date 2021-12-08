AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $123,002,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.08. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

