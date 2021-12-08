AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. 265,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

