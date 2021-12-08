AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

