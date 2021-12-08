Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,487.54

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,487.54 ($19.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,418 ($18.80). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,434 ($19.02), with a volume of 159,546 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,487.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,528.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

