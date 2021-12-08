ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABM opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.