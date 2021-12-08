ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Trading 1.2% Higher

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 10,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 19,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.13) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.