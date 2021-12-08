Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.68. Absci shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Research analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.