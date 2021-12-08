Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 418,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

