Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,853 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

