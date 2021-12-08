Abyss (ABYSS) Hits One Day Volume of $283,780.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Abyss has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $283,780.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

