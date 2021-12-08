ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

