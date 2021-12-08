Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Stake Reduced by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,869 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 5,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,388. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

