Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $103,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

