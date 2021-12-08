Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,638 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.