Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.64 and a 200 day moving average of $340.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

