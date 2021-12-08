Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.92 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

