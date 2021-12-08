Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,079 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 176.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

