Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 4.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

