ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens Sells 37,905 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACIW stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 35,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,718. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.