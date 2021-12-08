ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens Sells 37,905 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACIW stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 35,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,718. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

