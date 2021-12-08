Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Barry Fairley Sells 6,491 Shares

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.15), for a total transaction of A$10,645.24 ($7,496.65).

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

