Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 3.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $37.27. 4,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,143,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

