adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €266.65 ($299.61) and last traded at €266.35 ($299.27). 681,366 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €255.25 ($286.80).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €274.71 and a 200 day moving average of €293.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

