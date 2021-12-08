Aditus Price Up 11% This Week (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $130,060.37 and approximately $178,963.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

